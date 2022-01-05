Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NUO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,111. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.