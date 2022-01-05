NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NXPI traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,857. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.17 and its 200 day moving average is $210.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

