O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE OI opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,389,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

