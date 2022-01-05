O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $133,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

UNF stock opened at $211.47 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $189.84 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.11%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

