O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $53,555,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $35,027,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 32.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

