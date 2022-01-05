O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $31,657,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $192.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $144.77 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.