O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,477,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

