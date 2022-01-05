Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 2% This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Observer has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and approximately $388,712.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.