Odyssey Hits Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $28,143.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

