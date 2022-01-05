OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $144.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

