Omni (OMNI) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00006777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.77 million and $40.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.72 or 0.00321172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,306 coins and its circulating supply is 562,990 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

