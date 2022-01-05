One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

OLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,027. The stock has a market cap of $738.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,411 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

