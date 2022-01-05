One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

OSS opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

