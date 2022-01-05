One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 38.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.94. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

