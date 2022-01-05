Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

ORCL traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,389,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

