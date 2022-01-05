Orient Walt (HTDF) Market Cap Tops $647,048.22

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. Orient Walt has a market cap of $647,048.22 and approximately $14,514.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.58 or 0.08177869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.08 or 0.99944045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007528 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.