ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.94

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.94 and last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get ORIX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ORIX by 127.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.