ORIX (NYSE:IX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.94

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.94 and last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ORIX by 127.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 42.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
