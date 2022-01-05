Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORKLY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Orkla ASA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 33,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,158. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

