Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

ORRF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

