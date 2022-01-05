Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) & ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Critical Analysis

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and ImmuCell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.54 -$211.90 million ($0.50) -40.38 ImmuCell $15.34 million 4.14 -$1.02 million $0.01 821.20

ImmuCell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -4.18% 40.10% 4.60% ImmuCell 0.21% 0.12% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and ImmuCell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 3 9 0 2.75 ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.