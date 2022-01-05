OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

