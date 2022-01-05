Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 753,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $62,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after acquiring an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.58.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

