Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Short Interest Update

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the November 30th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 371,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 444,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

