P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $75.77

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.77, but opened at $71.91. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $71.90, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $803.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.46.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after buying an additional 372,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after buying an additional 338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

