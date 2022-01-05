Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGTK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

