Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 in the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

