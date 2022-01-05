Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacira acquired MyoScience in 2019, following which the company added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel sales and revenues from royalties of the iovera system. The recent label expansion of Exparel in pediatric patients is expected to boost sales further. Exparel’s launch is now underway in Europe, which should drive sales too. However, the company’s heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a major concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind. Moreover, sales are constantly being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.83.

PCRX stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.