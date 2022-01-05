PacWest Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after purchasing an additional 596,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

