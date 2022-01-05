PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

