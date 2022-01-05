PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $48.74 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $48.74 million and $676,847.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.58 or 0.08177869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00079729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.08 or 0.99944045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007528 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.