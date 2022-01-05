Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.86. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

