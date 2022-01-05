Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New $201,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

