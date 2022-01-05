Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 800 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

