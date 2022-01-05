Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 300 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. EnerSys accounts for about 1.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.10% of EnerSys worth $34,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

