Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 45,000 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of CMTL opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.37 million, a PE ratio of 473.29 and a beta of 1.58. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.