Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,004,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Paradigm Oil and Gas stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,601,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,573. Paradigm Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc develops and explores oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

