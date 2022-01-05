Patrick E. Bowe Sells 8,871 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANDE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. 2,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 104,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

