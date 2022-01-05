Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.84. 14,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,355,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $8,898,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 508.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 606,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 506,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.