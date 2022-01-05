PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) dropped 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

About PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

