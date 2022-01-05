PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

CNXN stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,268. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,083 shares of company stock worth $1,091,579 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PC Connection by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 88.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

