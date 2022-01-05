Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after buying an additional 289,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $245.15 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

