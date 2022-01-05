Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 53,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

