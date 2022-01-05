Peanut (NUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $235,397.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $235,397.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

