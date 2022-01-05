Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.49. Pearson shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 6,929 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSO. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
Recommended Story: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.