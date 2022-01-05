Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.49. Pearson shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 6,929 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSO. Bank of America lowered Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pearson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

