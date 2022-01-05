Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,647,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 758,553 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.39% of Pembina Pipeline worth $242,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.66, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -820.80%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

