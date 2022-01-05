Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $15.42 on Tuesday, hitting $346.69. 4,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

