Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

NYSE SO opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

