Pendal Group Ltd Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $202.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $143.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.