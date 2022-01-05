Pendal Group Ltd Has $354,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day moving average is $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.56 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.