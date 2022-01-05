Pendal Group Ltd Sells 104 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.12.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.72 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

